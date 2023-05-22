Sen. Tim Scott Announces 2024 GOP Presidential Campaign

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C) has officially announced his 2024 presidential bid. Scott announced his candidacy Monday at his alma mater Charleston Southern University.

Sen. Scott’s announcement was nothing short of optimism and patriotism. He thanked his grandfather for instilling the confidence and love he has for this country.

“Today, I am living proof that America is the land of opportunity and not a land of oppression.”

Former president Trump made a congratulatory and surprisingly civil post on Truth Social, wishing the senator luck in the race.

Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race. It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable. I got Opportunity Zones done with Tim, a big deal that has been highly successful. Good luck Tim!

It’s debatable that Trump’s tone shows that the former president doesn’t believe Scott is a real threat.

Scott enters the race with $22 million. He joins the race alongside Trump, former SC Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, and Vivek Ramasamy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to also join the GOP primary soon.