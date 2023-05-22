WATCH: IMPD Releases April 20th Police Shooting Body Cam Footage

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember when two Indianapolis Metro Police officers were shot in a dead-end alley on April 20th. Police body cam footage has been released.

“I’m hit! I’m hit, I’m hit! On my foot! Stay on him,” said one officer during the shootout with suspect Daniel Ghebrehiwet.

IMPD and Lawrence Police were investigating Ghebrehiwet when they claim he was spotted taking a rifle to his car and leaving. Police followed him and tried to pull him over around 12:40 p.m., but he did not stop and chase began. Officers eventually chased Ghebrehiwet to a dead-end alley near North Post Road and 30th Street, where they say he left the car with his AR-15 style rifle and started shooting.

The second officer injured in the shooting was hit in the stomach.

“I think I got hit. Yeah, I’m bleeding, I’m bleeding.”

Another officer tells him to step back and get medical attention.

“I’m okay, I’m okay. F— this let’s go. We’re good.”

Both officers were eventually taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay. Ghebrehiwet was shot and killed. The passenger in his car that day, Darnell Harmon, was taken into custody on unrelated drug charges.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett held a press conference outside of the hospital that day, saying the city and IMPD would not tolerate criminals bringing trouble to the Circle City.