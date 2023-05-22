ISP: Traffic Delays Expected for Tuesday’s “Run for the Wall” Motorcycle Event

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — Traffic might be a bit tough Tuesday in Gibson County, but it’s all for a good cause.

The “Run for the Wall” event takes place this week, where thousands of people ride motorcycles across the country with the destination of Washington D.C. to honor fallen Vietnam veterans.

Hundreds of motorcycle riders will make their way through the Hoosier State Tuesday on their way to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and it’s going to cause some traffic delays.

Indiana State Police will begin closing down portions of US 41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41 while the riders stop at the Flying J Travel Center at US 41 and Warrenton Road. The plan is for the riders to rest, fill up on gas, and get back on the road east on I-64 to Corydon, Indiana.

Sergeant Todd Ringle with State Police says the group is expected to show up in Indiana around 1:30 p.m. Central Time and should arrive at Flying J by 2:15 p.m., and then leave around 3 o’clock.

If you want to come out and show your support, do not park along I-64. Find a safe spot to park and a safe spot to stand. If you need to get around the motorcade, Sgt. Ringle says you should either leave 20 minutes early, or find another route altogether.

All info can be found at RFTW.us

Below are directions from Indiana State Police:

Approximately 2:15 p.m. (CST) – Highways expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes.

US 41 northbound will be closed just south of I-64 while motorcyclists exit I-64 east to US 41 north.

US 41 southbound lanes will be closed at Warrenton Road while motorcyclists turn west onto Warrenton Road to Flying J Travel Center.

Approximately 3:00 p.m. (CST) – Highways expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes.

US 41 southbound lanes at Warrenton Road will be closed while motorcyclists exit Flying J Travel Center.

I-64 east just west of US 41 will be closed while motorcyclists enter I-64 east from US 41S.