Graham Rahal Joins After A Disappointing, Emotional Outcome At Indy 500 Qualifying

Graham Rahal went through a whirlwind of emotions moments after being bumped from the Indianapolis 500 by teammate Jack Harvey. Disappointment mixed with try to stay positive, tears while trying to be a team leader, it was one of the more memorable and painful moments we’ve seen during Indy 500 qualifying.

Rahal had every right to refuse any interviews or media obligations the very next day, but he showed up on Kevin & Query Monday morning a man of his word and ready to talk about the events that unfolded after getting a chance to digest and process what had transpired just hours earlier.

All of us are scratching our heads asking what the hell went wrong? For me, it’s motivation to make sure we are never in this position again. – Graham Rahal says not qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 will not deter him

During the interview, Rahal discussed his emotions watching Harvey on that final run, why he had to stay in his car, what he thinks might have been a difference in their times and how he plans to help the team on Sunday.

When he pulled out of the pit box I literally looked at the top of the pagoda and the wind completely stopped. When I ran there was maybe a 2-3 mile per hour wind, it’s not very much. The issues we had with drag, that makes a difference and I said on the radio we’re in trouble. – Rahal on watching Jack Harvey’s final run

