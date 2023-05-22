Part of Kegan Kline’s Legal Team Wants Out of the Case

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — It’s the case that continues to take left turn after left turn. A child porn suspect’s legal team may soon change.

Just one day after Judge Timothy Spahr of Miami County allowed Kegan Kline’s child porn case to continue, based on what his legal team claimed was “newly discovered evidence,” one of Kline’s lawyers filed a motion to withdraw from the case. It’s unclear why.

It was that same legal team that convinced Judge Spahr they needed more time to review the “new evidence” just in case Kline wanted to withdraw his guilty plea. He pled guilty to twenty-five counts of child sex crimes, including possession of child porn and child seduction.

Kegan Kline is accused of using a fake, catphish-style social media profile called “anthony_shots” to get sexual images from underage girls. Investigators believe Kline used that profile to message Liberty German the night before she and Abigail Williams were murdered in Delphi back in February, 2017.

Kline has never been officially charged in that case, but Indiana State Police continue to investigate any ties he may have. Richard Allen was arrested and charged in that case in October, 2022.

Kline’s case has had it’s share of twists and turns, including a witness list requested at one point, which included his father and a HLN podcaster. News media cameras were then banned from the courtroom, due to what Judge Spahr said was graphic sexual content that was to be shown during the case.

Kline’s sentencing is now set for July 27th.