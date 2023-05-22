Listen Live
24 Dogs Dumped In Rush, Decatur Counties Over The Weekend

Published on May 22, 2023

Rescued dogs in the field

Source: Foto Zlatko / Getty

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — 24 dogs were dumped among two parks in eastern Indiana, and police are looking for who did it.

First, in Rushville, the city’s animal shelter says someone dumped nine dogs at a city dog park on Saturday.

Then they say 15 more were found without owners at a park in Decatur County.

On Facebook, the Rushville Animal Shelter says the suspects “cared enough to put them in locations that kept them contained, but this is still not acceptable.”

They are asking people to check security cameras to see who did it.

