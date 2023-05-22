24 Dogs Dumped In Rush, Decatur Counties Over The Weekend

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — 24 dogs were dumped among two parks in eastern Indiana, and police are looking for who did it.

First, in Rushville, the city’s animal shelter says someone dumped nine dogs at a city dog park on Saturday.

Then they say 15 more were found without owners at a park in Decatur County.

On Facebook, the Rushville Animal Shelter says the suspects “cared enough to put them in locations that kept them contained, but this is still not acceptable.”

They are asking people to check security cameras to see who did it.