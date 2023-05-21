DeSantis to Launch Presidential Campaign Next Week

After several months of anticipation, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is expected to officially enter the 2024 White House race next week.

Donors and supporters are being invited to attend an event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday to make fundraising calls. DeSantis is expected to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission by Thursday establishing himself as a presidential candidate, which would be legally required before the attendees make calls soliciting funds for his campaign.

It is also likely that DeSantis will release a corresponding video announcement around the same time as the paperwork is filed.

DeSantis set a gubernatorial fundraising record last cycle, and had $110 million cash on hand in his fundraising committees at the start of the spring. Much of that money could likely be transferred to Never Back Down, a super PAC backing the expected DeSantis presidential campaign.

He will be entering the Republican primary field as Donald Trump’s biggest rival for nomination. According to a recent ABC News/Washington Post Poll, DeSantis ranked as Trump’s nearest potential opponent among Republicans and GOP-leaning independents.

DeSantis’ team has been gearing up for its operation in recent weeks, including hiring staffers and establishing an office space in Tallahassee.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to declare his candidacy in the near future, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who ran for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, and Govs. Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire are also seriously considering White House runs.