Jim Brown, NFL Legend & Civil Rights Activist, Has Passed Away

Published on May 19, 2023

NFL Legend Jim Brown

Source: GettyImages Bettmann / Contributor / GettyImages Bettmann / Contributor

CLEVELAND, Ohio. NFL legend Jim Brown is dead at the age of 87.

His wife Monique Brown made the announcement on his Instagram account.

The Hall of Famer retired after nine years, playing with the Cleveland Browns in the 50s and 60s.

Brown rushed for over 12-thousand yards in his career as well as 106 rushing touchdowns.

He also was known for his roles in films and his activism.

He truly meant a lot to the professional football community.

