Senator John Fetterman’s Transcripts have been Edited

ingw Senator John Fetterman is not doing well. He cannot speak clearly. It is so bad that his office has edited his transcripts.

We have covered the health deterioration of Senator Fetterman before. He had a stroke a year ago and he is clearly not doing well.

He has struggled through Senate hearings due to speaking issues. It is clear that he is struggling to work through and put thoughts together.

Things have gotten so bad that his transcripts have to be edited so that when people read them, they can understand what he was trying to say. It is not like they are modifying a word or two or eliminating a stutter. Compare these two quotes from Senator’s questioning of Silicon Valley Bank ex-CEO Greg Becker.

Here is the edited quote, “Shouldn’t you have a working requirement after we bail out your bank? Republicans seem to be more preoccupied with SNAP requirements for hungry people than protecting taxpayers that have to bail out these banks.”

It is clear, concise, and nowhere close to what he actually said.

Here is the actual quote, “The Republicans want to give a work requirement for SNAP,” Fetterman said. “You know, for a uh, uh, uh, a hungry family has to have these, this kind of penalties, or these some kinds of word — working uh, require — Shouldn’t you have a working requirement, after we sail your bank, billions of your bank? Because you seem we were preoccupied, uh when, then SNAP requirements for works, for hungry people, but not about protecting the tax, the tax papers, you know, that will bail them out of whatever does about a bank to crash it.”

He sounded like Bobby Boucher from the Waterboy.

This is not the first time Fetterman’s office has edited his quotes. They have done it multiple times.

Issues like this rarely get better. Often times, they get worse. It would be great if Senator Fetterman got better, but his health is not an excuse to lie to the American people about what he said.

