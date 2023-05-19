Suspected “Theft Group” Members Arrested After Kokomo Crime

KOKOMO, Ind. — Three people were arrested in Michigan last month after police say they stole credit cards in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Police Department says two women from Chile and one man from Guatemala are part of a “South American Theft Group.” They believe these three individuals stole someone’s wallet in Kokomo last month, and then used that person’s credit cards to buy gift cards.

Apparently, the three went on the run after store managers got suspicious. A few days later, they were arrested and taken to a jail in Michigan.

Now, 28-year-old Macarena Andrea Faundez Gonzales, 31-year-old Paulina Diaz Gonzales, and 43-year-old Ecsal Erasmo Perez are wanted by the Howard County Circuit Court for Fraud, Theft, and other crimes.

The Kokomo Police Department is still investigating the “South American Theft Group.” Their investigation started in January of last year.

If you know anything about this, please call the Kokomo Police Department, or contact Crime Stoppers.