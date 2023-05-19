Listen Live
ISP Investigating Death of Inmate

Published on May 19, 2023

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

CORYDON, Ind. — After just a few hours in lockup, an inmate at the Harrison County Jail was pronounced dead Thursday.

Indiana State Police are investigating after an unresponsive 42-year-old Joshua Kepley was found in his cell around 6 a.m.  Corrections officers had come by to deliver his breakfast.

Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.  At this time, ISP does not suspect foul play.

Kepley had just been booked into the jail Wednesday night.  Officers had arrested him after being called in regard to a drug overdose; he was charged with crimes including Neglect of a Dependent.

At this time, it is not clear why/how the man died.

