AI Tucker Carlson Responds to Fox New Line Up Rumors

Heeeeeee’ssss baaacckk!!

AI Tucker Carlson has come back to the Hammer and Nigel Show to discuss what the rumors of Fox replacing his old time slot.

The Drudge Report posted earlier this week that Sean Hannity is taking over Tucker’s previous 8pm slot on the Fox network. Jesse Watters would move to 9pm and Gutfield to 10pm, while the Drudge reported that Laura Ingraham would be fired.

Fox News released a statement Wednesday night slamming the left-wing outlet.

“Reports based on various tweets by left-wing activists are wildly inaccurate – Laura Ingraham, the top-rated woman in cable news, is now and will continue to be a prominent host and integral part of the Fox News lineup”

Since Carlson’s abrupt departure, prime time conservative cable news has altogether taken a massive hit, according to economist.com. They say Hannity has lost a quarter of his audience, while Newsmax 8pm slot has more than tripled its viewership.

But enough from us, let’s hear what our friend AI Tucker Carlson has to say about Fox’s changes: