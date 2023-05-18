Student Stabbed at Guion Creek Middle School on Indy’s Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS–Pike Police say one student stabbed another student at Guion Creek Middle School Thursday afternoon. That’s in the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township on 52nd street near Georgetown Road on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

A school spokesperson says the student stabbed the other student in the arm with an object, but did not give any specifics about the object around 2 pm.

Police say they got there quickly and removed the student who stabbed the other one.

The student who was stabbed is alive, but police have not said anything else about the condition of the student.