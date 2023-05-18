NWS: Expect Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — After a few weeks of varied weather, you will probably want to head outside with the family this weekend.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis says Thursday will be a fairly sunny and pleasant day. However, certain parts of the state may see smoke from Canadian wildfires.

After some rainfall Friday, the rest of the weekend and the beginning of next week are expected to be sunny and dry. High temperatures are gradually expected to climb, eventually reaching the 80s.

So, if you have been itching to get out of the house, now could be the perfect time. If you need suggestions on where to go, continue reading.

The Indiana State Museum 650 West Washington Street Indianapolis, IN Get tickets here. The Eiteljorg Museum 500 West Washington Street Indianapolis, IN Get tickets here. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis 3000 North Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN Get tickets here. Newfields 4000 North Michigan Road Indianapolis, IN Get tickets here. The Indianapolis Zoo 1200 West Washington Street Indianapolis, IN Get tickets here. Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site 1230 North Delaware Street Indianapolis, IN Get tickets here.

