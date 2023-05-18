Listen Live
NWS: Expect Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures

Published on May 18, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — After a few weeks of varied weather, you will probably want to head outside with the family this weekend.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis says Thursday will be a fairly sunny and pleasant day.  However, certain parts of the state may see smoke from Canadian wildfires.

After some rainfall Friday, the rest of the weekend and the beginning of next week are expected to be sunny and dry.  High temperatures are gradually expected to climb, eventually reaching the 80s.

So, if you have been itching to get out of the house, now could be the perfect time.  If you need suggestions on where to go, continue reading.

The Indiana State Museum

650 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Get tickets here.

 The Eiteljorg Museum

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Get tickets here.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

3000 North Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN

Get tickets here.

 Newfields

4000 North Michigan Road

Indianapolis, IN

Get tickets here.
The Indianapolis Zoo

1200 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Get tickets here.

 Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

1230 North Delaware Street

Indianapolis, IN

Get tickets here.

More on Indy Parks – Click Here.

More on Zionsville Parks – Click Here.

More on Brownsburg Parks – Click Here.

More on Carmel Clay Parks – Click Here.

More on Lafayette Parks – Click Here.

