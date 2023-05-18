One Dies After Truck Crashes in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a driver died in a single-car crash early Wednesday evening.
Officers were called near County Road 800 East and County Road 650 South in Edinburgh. There, they found a box truck that had gone off the road into a ditch, hit multiple trees, and caught fire.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident started in Johnson County and ended in Shelby County. The JCSO will be taking the lead on the investigation.
A section of County Road 800 East was closed while police investigated and cleared the scene.
The driver should be identified by the Shelby County Coroner’s Office in the near future.
