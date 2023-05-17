Superintendent: Whiteland High School Student Who Drowned Appeared to Be in Pool During PE Class

WHITELAND, Ind.–The Johnson County Coroner says it will be at least a few weeks before they determine the how exactly a 15-year-old student at Whiteland Community High School died this week.

She has been identified as Alaina Dildine. The administration at the school believes she drowned in a swimming pool during a physical education class Tuesday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to honor Dildine.

“While all of the facts of the event are not yet known, our understanding is that the student was in the pool during PE class swimming laps with the other students when the student went under the bulkhead that divides the pool,” said Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation Patrick Spray in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Both a lifeguard and an instructor were on the pool deck during P.E. class.

“The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department has taken the lead on the investigation along with multiple other agencies to gather the facts and understand the circumstances of the event,” said Spray.