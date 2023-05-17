WATCH: 49 Second Body Cam Video of Police Shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has released edited body cam footage of Tuesday’s police shooting in Anderson.

The video, which is only 49 seconds long, shows two deputies knock on the door and call themselves “front desk”, then walk in and tell Jon Niccum to put his hands up. One deputy pulls a gun and Niccum fires a shot.

Police say they later found Niccum dead in the bathroom with a gunshot to the head. Brooke Badger is seen on video leaving the room. She later ran away from the Motel 6. Police are still looking for Badger.

A second man in the room jumped out of a window. He has not been identified.

Jon Niccum was wanted for felony violation of work release and parole.