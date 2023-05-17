Listen Live
Support Special Olympics Indiana with Donuts and Coffee

Published on May 17, 2023

STATEWIDE — You can support Special Olympics Indiana this week while enjoying a donut and a hot cup of coffee.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) will be working with Dunkin’ locations across the state to raise money this Friday.  The fundraising event, called Cop on a Rooftop, will run from 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations.

Through Cop on a Rooftop, you can donate money while a police officer is standing – you guessed it – on a restaurant’s roof.  According to The Hamilton County Reporter, this event raised nearly $120,000 in just three years.

If you donate, you will get a coupon for a free donut.  And, if you give at least $10, you will get a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

Dunkin’ restaurants in Carmel, Brownsburg, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and more will be accepting donations.  Find a complete list of participating locations here.

Donations will help “support sports training and competition along with health, education, and leadership program opportunities for more than 16,000 children and adults across Indiana with intellectual disabilities.”

Learn more about Special Olympics Indiana here.

