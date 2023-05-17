Intriguing Pacers Offseason Begins With Draft Lottery

The NBA Draft Lottery will kick off the start of an incredibly important and intriguing offseason for the Indiana Pacers.

At the lottery, the team will find out where in the draft they will be selecting. They could pick anywhere between picks 1-4, as well as 7-11. They own a total of 5 draft picks, 3 in the first round, 2 in the second. While obviously, the Pacers would love to get the 1st overall picks, the fact is that there is talent in the later stages of the first and in the second round as well. Just ask Andrew Nembhard.

Beyond the draft, the Pacers are facing a rare opportunity, especially for them. For years, Indiana has struggled to attract marquee free agents to the city, which has significantly contributed to the years of mediocrity. Now, with the presence of All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, 1st-team All-Rookie Bennedict Mathurin, the aforementioned Andrew Nembhard, and more, the team might have a chance to bring in some notable names.

For the first time in a while, there is a decent amount of optimism surrounding the Pacers. Between their potential to draft in the top 10 for the 2nd year in a row, and how appealing playing with an unselfish, All-Pro point guard like Haliburton is for players, it’s easy to understand why. The NBA Draft is still be over a month away, but for the Pacers, the excitement will begin once the lottery ends.

Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star and Chris Denari of Bally Sports Indiana spoke to John during Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV. They both went in depth on the Pacers and what we can expect from their offseason as well as the NBA Draft. Listen to those conversations below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

