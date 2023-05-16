Student Dies After Having Medical Emergency at Whiteland Community High School

WHITELAND, Ind.–The administration at Whiteland Community High School says a female student died Tuesday morning. They say she was pulled from a swimming pool.

The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation sent a letter to families on Tuesday that said the following.

“Words fall short in expressing the grief and sorrow our entire school community is experiencing at this moment. It is with great sadness that we inform you that a WCHS student has passed away following a medical emergency at the high school this morning. At this time school and emergency officials are trying to determine exactly what happened,” the letter said.

Counselors are available at Whiteland Community High School for any student who may need them. Students have been dismissed for the day.

They also say they will have more information about memorial services for the student soon.