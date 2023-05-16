One Quarter Watch Fox News Less Now That Tucker is Gone

One quarter of U.S. adults watch Fox News less ever since the departure of Tucker Carlson, according to a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov.

The survey asked respondents to indicate how often they watched Fox News since the former prime time host was let go, finding that 26 percent claimed they watch the network less often since then. Sixty percent said they watch Fox News “about the same,” and 14 percent said they watch it more often.

The percentage of Republicans who watch Fox News less often now is even greater than the overall total, as 36 percent said they watch the network less often in the wake of Carlson’s absence. Twenty-six percent of independents said the same.

The survey was taken May 6-9, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens and comes just after Carlson announced he will have a new show airing on Twitter, which he said will begin “soon.”