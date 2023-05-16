IRS Removes Whistleblower from Hunter Biden Probe

The IRS has removed the entire investigative team from its multi-year tax fraud investigation of Hunter Biden.

The whistleblower on the case claims the move was “clearly retaliatory,” according to a Monday report.

The whistleblower came out and said they had concerns over how the case was being handled. Not long after the IRS removed the team.

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel testified on April 27 saying, “I can say without hesitation there will be no retaliation for anyone making an allegation or a call to a whistleblower hotline.”

The whistleblower’s lawyers however, disagree.

“This move is clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry,” said the letter from Trian Leavitt, president of Empower Oversight, a group representing whistleblowers.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on all of the drama with the Bidens and this case, click the link below.