Listen Live
Local News

Fishers Approves New Parking Fee At Geist Waterfront Park

Published on May 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Geist Waterfront Park

Source: WISH-TV / other

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers City Council on Monday night agreed to have nonresidents pay $50 to park a vehicle at the new Geist Waterfront Park.

Seven of nine councilors voted in favor of the parking fee. Council members Jocelyn Vare and Crystal Neumann opposed the measure.

Ashley Elrod, Fishers director of community and public relations, told News 8, “This is just during swim season. So, that’s Memorial Day to Labor Day. After swim season is over, anyone can access the park for free. This is really for safety. We want to make sure there is a limited number of people on the beach so our lifeguards have the appropriate numbers to keep track of. But, it’s also to preserve that benefit for Fishers residents, who as taxpayers, are really footing the bill for this park.”

The park, 10811 Olio Road, had a soft opening in April and will open its beach on May 27. The beach is along Geist Reservoir.

The parking lot can hold 240 vehicles. The cove can handle 300 swimmers. The parking rate was needed to pay for operating the park, city leaders say.

According to documents, the city spent $15 million to develop the first phase of the park. It features concession stands, kayak rentals, a beach and a play area.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close