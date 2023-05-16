Humane Society to Host Unique Adoption Event Wednesday

FISHERS, Ind. — Even if you aren’t totally sure you’re ready to adopt a pet, you might want to check out a unique event happening this week at the Humane Society for Hamilton County (HSHC).

In an effort to get as many furry friends adopted as possible, the HSHC will be open and extending its hours Wednesday. This means that you can head to the shelter to foster or adopt from noon to 7 p.m.

Usually, the shelter uses that day of the week for professional housekeeping items. However, for the first time ever, all staff will be present throughout the day in order to help you find a fur-ever friend.

And, if you find your perfect match, you can name your price. The shelter is asking that you give at least $1 for a dog, but any higher amount is up to you as part of the “priceless adoptions” promotion.

In a press release, President and CEO Rebecca Stevens said, “Dog adoptions have slowed tremendously pushing several of our deserving dogs to their emotional breaking points…There are dozens teetering on the edge right now.”

If you are interested in attending, read the list below in order to prepare. Learn more about the shelter or donate here.

Things to Know:

1. If you are interested in adopting or fostering a dog, consider filling out an application in advance here (walk-ins are welcome too!).

2. If you have a dog or dogs, HSHC requires that they meet any dog you would like to adopt or foster.

3. Please come with the entire family so everyone can meet, if at all possible.

4. If you rent or lease, please bring your pet policy to expedite the process.

5. All adoptable pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and have at least one round of age-appropriate vaccines/deworming. Dogs are tested for heartworm disease, and cats are tested for FIV/Feline Leukemia.