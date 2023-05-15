Biden Talks “White Supremacy” During Commencement Speech

There have been countless politicians, celebrities, CEO’s, and world leaders who have given incredibly inspiring commencement speeches in years past. Commencement speeches are a time for the keynote speaker to pass on words of wisdom, encouragement, life lessons, and give the graduates confidence and hope for their future. President Joe Biden was invited to speak at Howard University’s graduation, and he chose to talk about white supremacy…

President Biden spoke this past weekend at Howard University, a HBCU (historically black college university.) He was given an honorary degree for his “sound analytical intellect and popularity on both sides of the aisle.” Biden then proceeded to tell the graduating class and their families that white supremacy is the most dangerous threat to our country.

“White supremacy … is the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland. And I’m not just saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU. I say this wherever I go.”

Biden continued with a battle cry that Americans cannot remain silent over these threats. To Biden’s credit, he did tell students they are the future, but in the most divisive way possible.

“Let’s be clear: There are those who don’t see you. Who don’t want this future. There are those who demonize and pit people against one another. There are those who would do anything and everything, no matter how desperate or immoral, to hold onto power.”

However, old Joe forgot to recognize a few things about his own past. In 1970’s (for example,) Biden opposed using federally mandated busing to racially integrate schools. VP Harris even pointed this out during the 2019 Democratic Debate.

All-in-all Biden’s spiel ended up being more of a campaign speech than a commencement. What a way for hard-working, intelligent young adults to celebrate the start of the rest of their lives!