Greenfield Woman Arrested for Posting “Threatening Image”

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A woman from Greenfield has been arrested and charged after police say she made a threat towards a school.

Victoria Perkins, 19, is accused of posting a picture of a burning building on Instagram, which was passed around Greenfield-Central High School Monday. Some people at the school became worried, and several parents pulled their child out of the school.

Perkins was found and arrested without any trouble, say Greenfield Police.

A statement from the police department: “The Greenfield Police Department has a strong relationship with the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation, working together to keep our school communities as safe as

possible for everyone. Criminal activity in, around or involving our schools is taken very seriously. Threats of any kind are no joking matter.”