Alex Palou Breaks Down His Dominant Win In The GMR Grand Prix

A 16-second lead is pretty unprecedented in IndyCar but Alex Palou got to experience just that over the Mother’s Day weekend as he easily won the GMR Grand Prix in Indianapolis, coasting to Victory Lane with a 16.8006-second lead over second-place finisher Pato O’Ward.
Palou joined Kevin & Query on Monday morning to discuss the dominant win and if it has any effect on how he prepares for the Indianapolis 500 in 12 days.
We just had a clean day. The strategy was on point and it’s not something we’re used to in IndyCar but when everything lines up for you it’s special. – Alex Palou on winning the GMR Grand Prix by over 16 seconds
For the full interview with Alex Palou, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan for all the latest on the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500!
