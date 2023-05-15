Indiana’s Governor to Be Among the Highest Paid in the Nation

As a result of Indiana lawmakers passing an extensive $44.5B budget and making the decision to give the state’s top elected officials massive raises, the next governor of Indiana will be one of the highest paid in the entire nation.

The Indiana governor’s salary will raise 48% to be equal to that of an Indiana Supreme Court Justice. Gov. Eric Holcomb currently makes about $134,000 annually, compared to the justice’s pay of $198,513.

As of 2022, Holcomb’s yearly pay ranked 34th in the country among that of other governors, according to data from the Council of State Governments, a nonprofit organization sponsored by state governments. The organization collects the salary data through an annual survey.

By those numbers, the raise would make the Indiana chief executive’s salary the fifth highest in the country, behind only New York, California, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Other Hoosier officials will also be benefitting tremendously from salary increases. The largest salary increase among state officials will come to the Lieutenant Governor, whose pay will become 88% of a justice’s salary. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch makes $108,819 and her successor will earn $174,690.