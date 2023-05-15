NWS: Rain Could Be Heavy at Times on Tuesday

STATEWIDE–Rain is expected to fall across Indiana on both Monday and Tuesday.

“The best chances, though, will really be on Tuesday, particularly during the morning hours across the southern half of Indiana. Essentially, we’re going to be a system arriving late Monday night and during Tuesday before it exits in the afternoon,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Even though the rain could be heavy at times with occasional thunder and lightning, Puma does not believe there will be any severe weather.

“As we get to the middle of the week, dry weather and warmer temperatures will return. We’ll see sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday. Then on Friday, even warmer weather will arrive,” said Puma.

He believes there will be a slight cool down on Tuesday when temperatures fall into the 60s across Indiana.

“But then we should be back into the 80s in many places by Friday,” said Puma.