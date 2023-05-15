Six People Shot in Anderson, One Taken to Hospital in Indianapolis

ANDERSON, Ind.–There was a shooting in what police are calling a “large gathering” of people in Anderson Sunday morning. Police say three women and three men were shot shortly after an “altercation broke out,” but they all survived.

They believe it happened before 2:30 in the area of 16th Street and Madison Avenue. The three women who were shot are ages 17, 19, and 21.

The three males who were shot were ages 14, 17, and 21.

One of them was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis in stable condition. That person had been shot in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to that person to slow the bleeding.

The other five have already been released from the hospital.

“At this time, we will not be releasing the names of all those involved but will share more information as it becomes available. Should you have any information that can help, please get in touch with Detective Brett Webb at (765) 648-6731, or you can report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477),” said Caleb Knight, public information officer with the Anderson Police Department.