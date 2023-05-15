Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Tippecanoe County

SHADELAND, Ind.–A plane had to make an emergency landing in Tippecanoe County Sunday night.
It landed in a field in Shadeland just after 6 pm, which is a small town about six miles southwest of Lafayette.
The FAA will is trying to figure out what caused the plane to have malfunctions that caused the emergency landing.
No one was injured.
