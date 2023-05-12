Hoosier Leaders Celebrate Reopening of North Split Interchange

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of the reopening of the North Split interchange, project leaders and other officials joined together near Lewis Street to celebrate the occasion.

At the ceremony Friday afternoon, leaders also planted trees, as the site could one day feature an “urban forest.”

Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Smith acknowledged that there is still quite a bit of work to be done. However, he expressed his pride in the planners and laborers who have worked to redesign the interchange.

INDOT says the updated North Split “improves safety by eliminating weaving and merging, leading to better traffic flow.” The project has cost more than $300 million.

The Ohio Street and Meridian/Pennsylvania ramps are scheduled to carry drivers by the end of the month. They will be the last ramps to reopen.