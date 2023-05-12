This 20th Century Pup is Still Alive and Kickin’ After All These Years

The world’s oldest dog just turned 31 years old Thursday and has big plans to celebrate his special day.

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo who was born May 11, 1992, was named “oldest living dog” by Guinness World Records and is also the oldest canine ever recorded. He was awarded the Guinness World Records titles in February.

Celebrating his birthday and his celebrity status as the world’s oldest dog, Bobi will be partying like it’s 1999 as his owner, Leonel Costa, will be throwing a big traditional Portuguese birthday party on Saturday for his four-legged friend at his home in the rural village of Conqueiros, where Bobi has lived his whole life. There will be over 100 people in attendance, some travelling from overseas.

“We’ve had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi,” said Leonel. “They’ve come from all over Europe, as well as the USA and even Japan.”

Leonel says that Bobi’s longevity can be credited to the calm, peaceful environment” he lives in. Bobi has always enjoyed roaming around the forests surrounding his house in the Portugal village. He has never been chained or leashed. He also attributes Bobi’s long life to his human diet, consisting of lots of meat and fish.

Leonel was only 8 years old when Bobi was born. He says Bobi is special because “looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world. Bobi represents those generations.”