The “Black Ghost” is Among Nearly 3,000 Cars on Display at Mecum Auctions in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS–The 36th Dana Mecum Original Spring Classic is going on now at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“This is setting up to be our best auction in Indianapolis ever. This will be the largest number of cars we’ve ever had in Indy at close to 3,000. That’s about 20% more than our record here. More importantly than that, it’s the highest quality of cars we’ve ever had,” said Dave Magers, CEO of Mecum Auctions.

Magers says you’ll see cars from the 60s, 70s, and much more.

“Everything you can think of is here. We have things like American muscle cars, late model Ferarri’s, and Lamborghini’s,” said Magers.

He’s noticed a trend that started happening since the COVID-19 pandemic changed everyone’s lives. People are gravitating to quality.

“Because of that, prices have gone up over the last few years. With those prices going up, that means sellers and owners are bringing very high quality cars to the auction,” said Magers.

One car that Magers says has a unique story is the “Black Ghost,” a nickname for a 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE.

“As the story goes, it got the nickname ‘Black Ghost’ because in the street racing scene in Detroit back in the 70s, the car would appear out of nowhere to take on all challengers and beat them. Then it would disappear just as quickly as it appeared. It will be up for auction in Indianapolis. I would guess that it would be sold somewhere in the millions,” said Magers.

Magers is referencing a time when Godfrey Qualls, a Detroit police officer by day and a drag racer by night, used the “Black Ghost” to often trounce his contenders. Then the “Black Ghost” would disappear for weeks and months at a time.

Tickets are $30 at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Doors open each day at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning daily at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12 to Wednesday, May 17 and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 to Saturday, May 20.