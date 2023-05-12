Kris Box to Retire as Commissioner of Indiana Department of Health

INDIANAPOLIS–Dr. Kris Box will retire as Health Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Health effective May 31.

Governor Holcomb has appointed IDOH’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, to be the next state health commissioner.

“Dr. Box and I began discussing this inevitability nearly a year ago, and I’m so grateful she agreed to stay on to shepherd the state Department of Health’s most ambitious legislative agenda yet. I respect no one more and am so pleased she’ll get to enjoy her next chapter, which is focusing on her family. I could not have had a better partner in this role, especially in this time. She genuinely cares about the health and well-being of every single Hoosier, and because of her dedication to the betterment of our overall public health system, the state is at the forefront of transformational change that will result in a healthier Indiana,” said Holcomb on Friday.

Box says it has been the greatest honor of her professional life to serve this administration, the Indiana Department of Health and Hoosiers.

“The past five and a half years have been filled with challenges and opportunities unlike any that public health has ever encountered, and the public health workforce across the state has met those challenges with a heart and determination that have inspired me every day. I am incredibly proud of the work being done and will forever be grateful to those who continue to make improving the health and wellbeing of Hoosiers a priority,” said Box.

Dr. Weaver is an assistant professor of clinical emergency medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine, and she continues to practice medicine at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She chairs the Indiana Commission for Women.

Holcomb credits the development of the statewide lab testing network and the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Weaver. He also said she ensured that testing and vaccines were accessible to all Hoosiers.

“Having worked closely with Dr. Weaver over the years, I know she too is committed to continuing our important work of assuring Hoosiers have awareness and access to public health services. As the chief medical officer, she has shown the prerequisite character, patience and leadership skills needed as she helped manage our state through the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, collaborate with local health partners, community leaders and legislators to begin the implementation phase of our massively upgraded public health plan. This transfer of authority will truly be a seamless transition,” said Holcomb.

Weaver’s first day is June 1.