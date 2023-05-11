Listen Live
Police Find Body That Might Belong to Missing Teenager

Published on May 11, 2023

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

BLUFFTON, Ind. — After more than a week of searching, police think they have found the body of missing 19-year-old Branden Beer.

The body was found in the Wabash River Thursday morning, more than a week after Beer’s car was found in the same river.  The teen had been reported missing from Adams County.

According to the Wells County Sheriff’s Office, identification of the body will not be made public until an autopsy is completed, so they cannot yet confirm if Beer has been found.

Officers are still investigating.

