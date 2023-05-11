FBI Refuses to Share Unclassified Document with GOP

The FBI is refusing to share an unclassified document with the GOP that contains the information the whistleblower released to the FBI.

In the document the whistleblower allegedly describes a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national and relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.

In normal people terms, the document describes a bribe that President Joe Biden accepted.

The whistleblower claims that the document, “Includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.”

This is potentially key evidence against the Biden family. The FBI withholding the unclassified document is unacceptable.

When Representative James Comer from Kentucky, subpoenaed the document he received a six-page letter from the FBI instead of the document.

The letter contained all of the reasoning as to why the FBI could not release the document to them.

In short, the FBI argued that information from confidential human sources is unverified, therefore it is incomplete. They also argued that releasing the document would give people access to the informant’s name, and their identity needs to be kept confidential for safety purposes.

Representative Comer has yet to release any information on how he plans on going about obtaining the document.

