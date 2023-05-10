Attorneys Discuss the Brownsburg School Abuse Case

An incident involving the abuse of a special needs student at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, IN has raised concern and sparked outrage in the community.

The 7-year-old special needs student was allegedly forced to eat his own vomit by staffers at Brown Elementary School. They failed to report the incident and 56 days would go by before the parents of the student were notified.

The family of the Brown Elementary student has hired an attorney to determine the next legal steps.

Catherine Michael, Connell Michael Kerr, LLP and Tammy Meyer, Metzger Rosta, LLP, who represent the family in the Brownsburg School Abuse case, joined the Kendall & Casey Show today to discuss the incident.