NWS: Rain to Move into Indiana Thursday Night

STATEWIDE–Rain is expected to move into Indiana Thursday night.

“It would bring some showers and thunderstorms. Once we get into that pattern, it looks like we’ll stay into that wet pattern through the weekend,” said Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis.

As of now, Bowers doesn’t think there will be any severe weather, but he wouldn’t be surprised if that changed.

“Somewhere between Friday and Sunday, some of those storms have the potential to be severe, but it’s hard to say right now. Any time that we get this much instability this time of year when the moisture moves in and we heat up, then the thunderstorms that do form have the potential to produce hail and wind,” said Bowers.

Bowers thinks Friday is when severe could start up, but the NWS probably won’t know more specifics on that until Thursday at the earliest.

“It’s not a real strong system, but it’s interacting with a moist environment. When that happens, the thunderstorms that do form really dictate what happens the next day,” said Bowers.

In this case, what happens Thursday could play a large role in what happens Friday.