Raising the Debt Ceiling

The Republicans in the House of Representatives passed a bill that raised the debt ceiling, and they are waiting on the Senate to act.

The bill also reduces spending based on what President Joe Biden wants. Republicans are working towards a solution, while Democrats sit and point fingers at the “MAGA Republicans” who, according to Democrats, want America to default on its debt.

Meanwhile, these MAGA Republicans are the ones working on legislation. The Democrats need to accept that they do not have control of the budget. The Republicans do. They need to come to the table and negotiate.

Kevin McCarthy and Biden met to discuss the debt limit, and surprise, surprise, nothing came of it.

They will continue to work on the budget, and they will meet again on Friday.

