Woman Killed, Child Injured In Dog Attack On East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed and a child injured in a dog attack on the east side of Indianapolis late Tuesday night.

Police got the call Forsythia Drive, near East 16th Street and Post Road around 9:00 p.m. and when they got there they found two people with injuries appearing to be dog bites. The woman was badly hurt and the young boy appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The cops say as they tried to approach the woman the dog would not let them get close, so they had to shoot the dog. Afterward, the officers tried to save the woman but were unable to do so. The boy was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Animal Care Services arrived and removed three other dogs from the house while police investigated.

It’s not clear who the dogs belonged to, but police say the dogs were “meant to be” at the house where the incident happened.