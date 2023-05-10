What Other Free Agent Moves Could The Colts Make?

The NFL Draft is over. Most of the premier free agents are off the market; at this point, teams are focusing on developing their rookies and integrating their new acquisitions into their systems.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t some options still on the table. Some of these players will remain available through training camp, and even the start of the season, as they wait for injuries to pile up and for teams to become desperate to fill holes. For a rebuilding team like the Colts, which still has plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball, perhaps there could be some hidden gems still available?

Let’s take a look at some of the options still on the table that might make sense in a Colts uniform:

CB Shaquill Griffin

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

G Dalton Risner

CB Marcus Peters

EDGE Leonard Floyd

EDGE Melvin Ingram

EDGE Frank Clark

CB Bryce Callahan

When it comes to the defensive backfield, the Colts lack a real veteran presence. Kenny Moore II is coming off of his worst season as a Colt, while Stefon Gilmore is now a Cowboy. Isaiah Rogers has shown flashes, and the team addressed the position by taking 3 corners in the draft, most notably Julius Brents in the 2nd round. Still, you can never have too many defensive backs, and the Colts might believe it beneficial to bring in a proven veteran to help guide this young position group.

Meanwhile, on the defensive line, Deforest Buckner and Grover Stewart are as dominant of a duo as you can find on the interior, but the Colts still lack a bona fide edge rusher. Kwity Paye has shown some signs, and very well could take a leap this year, but he hasn’t been a consistent threat. With Yannick Ngakoue gone, the Colts might take a swing at one of the 4 names listed above. Clowney would be a surprise; he’s never lived up to his pre-draft hype, and after an ugly exit from Cleveland, teams might not be too keen to have him in their locker rooms. Clark, while still a solid pass rusher, is entering the twilight of his career and might not be interested in a rebuild. The Colts may elect to ride with what they have, which includes Tyquan Lewis, a defensive end who’s previous two seasons have been cut short due to devastating knee injuries. Lewis was playing well before the injuries, but obviously the big question mark for him is his health.

Finally, Dalton Risner would provide a battle tested presence on the offensive line, especially at what might be the biggest question mark. Yes, he’s traditionally a left guard, and yes, the incident involving him and Brett Rypien on the Broncos sideline last season wasn’t pretty, but with 62 starts under his belt, he could provide some value. The Colts, however, might be content to roll with Will Fries or Danny Pinter.

None of these players would end up being game changers for the Colts. There are reasons they are all still available, be it age or lack of performance. Still, more than likely, most of these players will eventually find homes once the start of the season gets closer. Whether they find those homes in Indianapolis remains to be seen.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus joined The Ride With JMV during Tuesday’s edition of the show! He gave his thoughts on the Colts draft, their roster as a whole, and how he thinks this coming season might turn out for Indianapolis. Listen to that conversation and more below, and tune in to The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

The post What Other Free Agent Moves Could The Colts Make? appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

What Other Free Agent Moves Could The Colts Make? was originally published on 1075thefan.com