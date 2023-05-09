63-Year-Old Charged After Carmel Credit Union Robbery

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 63-year-old man faces charges of robbery, theft and intimidation after a credit union was robbed Monday afternoon, Carmel police and online court records say.

Marty J. McConnell, of Indianapolis, presented a note demanding cash to a teller at Teachers Credit Union, 635 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel Police Department said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called just before 4:50 p.m. Monday to the standalone bank that’s just west of Keystone Parkway.

No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

McConnell was taken into custody at his home, police say. Online court records show he lives on the Indianapolis’ east side in a neighborhood northeast of the intersection of North Arlington Avenue and East 21st Street.

McConnell was in the Hamilton County jail in Noblesville. He was informed of the three felony charges during an initial hearing Tuesday afternoon in Hamilton Superior Court 3. The theft charge indicates the amount taken was between $750 and $50,000. Carmel police did not say in the news release whether any cash was taken.

Anyone with information on Carmel Police Department case 23-32449 was asked to contact Detective Brammer Wolf at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.