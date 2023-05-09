Former IU Football Player Charged with Rape

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University student who once played football for the school has been arrested for rape and other crimes.

20-year-old Connor Delp has been charged with crimes including Rape and Sexual Battery. Campus police first began looking into Delp in November, after a woman said she had been assaulted by the football player.

Apparently, she and another woman went to Delp’s apartment, where they drank and socialized. Eventually, they went to his room to play video games.

In the early hours of November 11th, one woman says Delp ultimately had sex with her, even though she did not want to do so. She stresses that she told him “no” more than once.

It seems that he then texted them both afterward. Officers say some of these messages mentioned Delp getting “mixed signals.”

When questioned by police, he admitted to being involved with the women, but he claims neither ever told him “no” or seemed uncomfortable. His lawyers say a polygraph test shows that he is telling the truth.

He was suspended from the football team on November 17th.