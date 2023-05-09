Class Canceled Following Parent Concerns, Investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Parents have recently expressed concerns about an Edgelea Elementary School teacher.

Dan Parks, whose daughter attends the school, spoke to the Lafayette school board Monday. He said that he and other parents were worried that a male teacher – who has not been identified – was behaving inappropriately toward his students.

Parks told the board that he and his daughter have discussed concerning behaviors such as bullying, blowing kisses to, and making inappropriate comments to students.

While these possible behaviors have not been confirmed, Parks claimed, “He repeatedly asked children for kisses and made air kisses at them… He kept children alone with him for special jobs and private punishments.”

The Journal & Courier reports that the father listed other concerns to the board Monday evening, including the presence of a riding crop in the classroom.

Superintendent Les Huddle said the district began investigating the teacher last week. Now, that teacher’s class has been canceled for the remainder of the school year.

Further details on why the class was canceled were not provided. It seems this decision has affected the foreign language program.