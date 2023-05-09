ISP: Scottsburg Man Seriously Injured in Jackson County Crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind.--A man from Scott County was seriously injured in a crash that happened on U.S. 31 in Jackson County Monday afternoon.
Police say a white 2005 Ford F-250 truck, driven by Brian Mullins, 43, was going north on U.S. 31, went off the road, overcorrected, and eventually crossed 31 again leading to him going off the west side of the road. They believe he hit an embankment before striking the passenger side of a semi pulling a trailer. Police say Mullins was “not properly wearing a safety belt” and was thrown out of the truck.
The semi was stopped on County Road 275 North at the intersection to US 31.
Mullins was transported by ambulance to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour before being flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to be treated. They consider his injuries to be “life-threatening.”
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused Mullins to go off the road in the first place.
The driver of the semi, 45-year-old Daniel Adkins of Harrison, Ohio, was not injured.
