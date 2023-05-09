Landspout Tornado Spotted in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.–A landspout tornado was spotted in Carroll County Monday night.

“Usually they’re pretty brief and they don’t move very fast. It’s not like what we dealt with on March 31st in Sullivan and Johnson counties with tornadoes that did serious damage,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Bowers says landspout tornadoes form from the ground and not from the clouds, which is why it’s typically not as strong as the tornadoes you normally see.

“This one was about two miles west of Flora. There were some pictures on social media of folks who witnessed it up there. We were fortunate that we only had to deal with this one cell that produced a tornado,” said Bowers.

There have been reports of any injuries or damage from the landspout.

“These are typically weak and don’t cause a lot of damage when they do occur. We get about a handful of them in Indiana each year,” said Bowers.