The Indianapolis City County Council Continues to Slack

The Indianapolis City County Council continues to be bad at their jobs. They continue to pay attention to all the wrong issues.

Proposal number 136 was officially adopted by the Indianapolis City County Council on Monday. It is a special resolution recognizing the attacks on young LGBTQIA+ Hoosiers and reaffirming the City of Indianapolis’ commitment to their safety and freedom, and proclaims May 8, 2023, as “Transgender Youth and Family Safety Day.”

They have attacked parents with this proposal. This was brought forward in response to some of the bills that Governor Holcomb has signed into law. Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill requiring teachers to tell parents if their child requests a name or pronoun change at school. Last month, he signed another bill banning gender transition care for minors.

Informing parents about things their child says is not an attack on students. Not allowing people under the age of 18 to decide their medical futures is not an attack on students.

Why is the Indianapolis City County Council focused on this? There are much more prominent issues within their own city.

Five people were murdered over the weekend. How about they write some proposals on how to fix that problem instead of worrying about parents.

The roads have more craters in them than the moon. How about they write some proposals on how to fix the roads?

They continue to waste time and worry about the wrong things. The people of Indianapolis deserve better.

