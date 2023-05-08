Judge: State Not Likely to Win at Trial Versus TikTok

STATEWIDE — The lawsuit against TikTok, filed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, has taken a hit.

Judge Craig Bobay of Fort Wayne filed a ruling stating the act of downloading TikTok, a free app, doesn’t equal an actual “consumer transaction” under Indiana law, nor does it give Indiana any power of how TikTok chooses to describe itself on the Apple App Store or Google Play app store.

The state of Indiana requested a court order to prevent TikTok from saying it has little to no drug and sexual references, or that the app is safe for children. That order was denied.

Judge Bobay says “no aspect of the age rating process takes place in Indiana. This suit-related conduct is not related to and does not arise out of TikTok’s conduct within or directed to Indiana.”

Rokita is just one of several US states and state’s attorneys general that have filed suit against TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, accusing it of misleading children and stealing data.

The court filing also said the state is unlikely to win a trial over this particular lawsuit.