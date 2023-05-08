Anthony Richardson Looks Comfortable, Confident At Colts’ Rookie Minicamp

Rookie minicamps are the first real step in the NFL for new faces after the draft. While careers aren’t defined there, players want to make a good first impression. For Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson, he’s done exactly that.

Whether it’s hitting the ground running and attacking everything head on like Colts head Coach Shane Steichen said over the weekend on Colts.com, or developing confidence right away with fellow rookie Josh Downs, Richardson appears to be doing all the right things.

Much like the ups and downs that can be expected whenever Richardson takes the field as QB1, we can’t overreact by placing crowns because of one or two good moments in May. However, in the early goings when first impressions and establishing good routines are everything, you’d rather see positives than negatives.

If anything the fact that two rookies like Downs and Richardson, a tandem that Colts fans could be watching for years to come if everything pans out, are taking such an aggressive approach right out of the gate should be an exciting first takeaway.

It will still be months until we know if Anthony Richardson will be the starter Week 1, but, just like teams can only play the games on the schedule, the 4th overall pick can only participate in what offseason activities each day calls for.

So far, the future face of the franchise is approaching those tasks in every way Shane Steichen could have hoped for.

For more on the first days of the Anthony Richardson Era and other takeaways from Colts’ rookie minicamp The Fan Midday Show caught up with JJ Stankevitz, senior writer for Colts.com

During our chat JJ talked about:

first impressions on Anthony Richardson

what Richardson and Jonathan Taylor will look like together

how a healthy Taylor will make things easier on the Colts offense

the rookie minicamp performance of Josh Downs and what he’ll bring to Colts WR room

what went into making the Colts behind the scenes NFL Draft series “With The Next Pick”

Listen to the full conversation with JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com below and don’t miss The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.

